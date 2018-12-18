Crash, fuel spill snarls NB 7I at Kenwood Road

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A crash and fuel spill is slowing the drive on northbound Interstate 71 at the Kenwood Road exit Tuesday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers say.
The right two lanes are closed.
A vehicle went up over the guardrail at 7:10 a.m. and spilled a small amount of fuel, they said.
No injuries were reported, but major delays are building. Drive time from Blue Ash into downtown Cincinnati stands at 45 minutes.
Detour around by taking northbound I-75 to westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to return to northbound I-71.
