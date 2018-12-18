Curry becomes 5th Warrior with 15,000 regular-season points

"It's a lot of points and the thing to me what's most impressive is how he creates them. They're not just wide-open, catch-and-shoot 3s, his creativity with the ball in his hands," Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "The shot-making from all three levels, the left hand, the floaters, the three off the bounce, the walk across that half court line and shoot a three. He has a variety of ways he puts the ball in the basket. You can probably count on one hand how many guys that we've seen with the shot-making creatively and the ability that he has."