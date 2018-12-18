Days after theft, donations prompt plans for new neighborhood pantry

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A mini-food pantry in Price Hill was the target of thieves this past week, but now a new one may replace it thanks to help from the community.
The Price Hill “People’s Pantry” was a converted newspaper box where people could leave non-perishable food and others could take what they needed. However it disappeared Thursday night.
Neighbors think it may have been taken for scrap metal.
But now, one of the women behind the project says thanks to hundreds of dollars in donations on a GoFundMe page, she’s in talks with designers to get a new one built.
The new one would be bolted down.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.