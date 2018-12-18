Dog adopted from Cincinnati rescue found dead from gunshot wound in owner’s back yard

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A woman has a warning for Cincinnati-area pet owners after one of her dogs was found dead, and another was found injured in her back yard.
Whitney Smith, a self-proclaimed dog lover, said she has had four rescue dogs for some time now. She adopted one of her dogs, Annie, from SAAP (the Stray Animal Adoption Program based out of the Greater Cincinnati area) in 2015.
Smith, who used to live near Cincinnati but now lives in eastern Kentucky, said she first fostered Annie and then decided to keep her.
“She was my baby. She slept with me every night," said Smith.
Smith, hoping to give her dogs more room to roam around, said she normally would let Annie and her other dogs go inside and outside through a dog door. It gave the dogs access to her fenced backyard even when she was not home.
On Thursday night, Smith said she came home from the hospital where she had been with a family member, and found something horrific.
“It’s confusing, and it makes no sense," said Smith.
Two of her dogs were fine, but Smith said her dog Athena was swollen and scratched and appeared to have been bruised and beaten.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever cried that hard before," said Smith.
Smith said she found her dog Annie dead in the backyard with a gunshot wound.
“The angle the gunshot was at was like somebody was standing at the wall at the back of my property and shot her from above," said Smith.
Smith said that both her vet and police have not been able to explain Athena’s injuries or Annie’s mysterious death.
“To just be home and not have (Annie) running in to see me when I get here, it’s difficult," said Smith.
Smith suspects someone was trying to break into her home when it happened.
“Somebody probably thought they could come in through the dog door and come and steal whatever, and my dogs didn’t allow that," said Smith.
Smith said she cannot change what happened, but she is changing her routine and hopes others will, too.
“One of those things is not letting them stay in an area where they can go in and out," said Smith.
According to Smith, she is sharing her story because she wants to prevent another pet parent from feeling her heartache and her pain. Smith said that police told her they need more information. If you know anything, call Kentucky State Police.
SAAP rescuers said that Smith has been an active pet advocate for years.
To keep your pets as safe as possible, SAAP rescuers suggest keeping all dog doors closed anytime you are not home. They also recommend crate training your animals to keep them, and your belongings, protected when you are not there.
