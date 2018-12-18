FC Cincinnati stadium groundbreaking Tuesday

WEST END, OH (FOX19) – Shovels will hit the dirt Tuesday at $200 million Stargel Stadium for the FC Cincinnati stadium.
The 4 p.m. groundbreaking ceremony is expected to draw thousands of people.
Several city, community and sports leaders are scheduled to attend including Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, FC Cincinnati managing owner Carl H. Lindner III, FCC President and General Manager Jeff Berding and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.
The gates at 1441 Central Ave. will open at 3 p.m. and the first 2,000 people in will receive a commemorative shovel.
There also will be food trucks and local entertainment until the ceremony begins.
If you are going, you are asked to park in garages nearby, and not on residential streets.
Nearby garage options include
- Washington Park Garage (entrances on Elm and Race streets)
- Town Center Garage (1286 Central Ave.)
The entire project won’t be complete until 2021.
A draft design of the project shows it standing at 110-feet tall and seating for 26,500 people.
The exterior will have a wrap around cover that can light up and change colors.
There also are plans for an elevated plaza and two other buildings to the east of the stadium.
Some key issues remain unclear: where parking will be and how much will tickets will cost.
FC Cincinnati will pay for the stadium while Cincinnati, Hamilton County and the state of Ohio will pay about $50 million for infrastructure and parking.
