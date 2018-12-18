Firefighter hurt responding to Mt. Auburn fire

MT. AUBURN, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati firefighter was hurt en route to a blaze in Mt. Auburn early Tuesday, fire officials said.
Crews were called to a fire reported in a three-family apartment building in the 200 block of McCormick Place about 12:30 a.m., said Cincinnati District 1 Fire Chief Craig Coburn.
The firefighter fell off a fire truck on the way, he said.
Coburn was unsure where it occurred or why but said the firefighter was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center to get checked out as a precaution.
He was treated and released.
Meanwhile, the fire caused about $15,000 in damage at the apartment building, Coburn said.
Three people had self-evacuated when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported, he said.
The cause remains under investigation.
