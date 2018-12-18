Huawei calls on US, others to show proof of security risk

An information board for employees' shuttle bus is on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. While a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei faces possible U.S. charges over trade with Iran, the company's goal to be a leader in next-generation telecoms is colliding with security worries abroad. Australia and New Zealand have barred Huawei as a supplier for fifth-generation networks, joining the U.S. and Taiwan. Last week, Japan's cybersecurity agency said Huawei and other vendors deemed risky will be off-limits for government purchases. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (AP)