Is this one of the area’s most dangerous intersections?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Business owners in Northside say accidents are a common occurrence at the intersection of Hamilton and Chase avenues.
A few days ago there was another close encounter.
“I am pretty amazed (the car) didn’t hit anything,” the Salon Gorgeous property owner said on Facebook.
Now, business and property owners are demanding a solution.
“Come rush hour, it’s like -- watch out," Salon Gorgeous Owner Edgar Gonzalez said. "People have gotten hit. One of the ladies on the street that owned Tickle Pickle was killed crossing the street.”
Northside resident David Lowe says he rides his bike everyday through the dangerous intersection.
“There was a man, came up, he wanted to go around me, couldn’t go around," Lowe said." Came back into the lane and hit me in the rear end on my bike, knocked me off about killed me.”
Right now business owners say they’d like to see a turn signal installed or maybe some barriers to prevent buildings from being hit. Either way, they say something has to be done.
“It would be nice to see police -- and every now and then we do, but -- try to catch some of the speeders and show them we are not going to tolerate this,” Gonzalez said.
FOX19 did reach out to the city. We’re still waiting to hear back.
