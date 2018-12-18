Middletown woman’s remains identified; 3 others still missing

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On Tuesday, officials announced that DNA analysis confirmed remains found in Moraine in September are those of a Middletown woman who disappeared in May 2017.
Authorities found 47-year-old Michelle Burgan’s remains after police were informed she may have been with a Moraine man around the time of her disappearance.
Police said they arrested 57-year-old Gilbert Revere.
According to the Journal News, Revere was indicted in September on two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of gross abuse of a corpse, and one count of failure to report knowledge of a death.
Authorities told the Journal News Burgan’s remains were discovered behind Revere’s home on Hemple Road.
“All of the evidence indicated that we had recovered Michelle Burgan’s remains, but the DNA test results now officially confirm it,” Moraine Police Chief Craig Richardson said in a news release. “We continue to urge anyone with information about Michelle’s death to please contact us at 937-535-1166.”
Burgan was one of four adult women who disappeared from Middletown from May 2016 to May 2017.
The three other women are still missing.
- Brandy English, 43, of Middletown was last seen in May 2016.
- Amber Flack, 32, of Middletown disappeared in September 2017.
- Melinda Miller, 49, of Middletown vanished in February 2017.
“Criminal intelligence analysts with our BCI Missing Persons Unit have been working closely with Middletown police in an effort to find these missing women, but every lead so far has been a dead end,” Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a news release. “These women have families who desperately want to find them, and someone out there knows what happened to these women.”
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Middletown Police Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7700.
“We encourage those with information to come forward. Even if you want to remain anonymous, we still want to hear from you,” Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw said in a news release. “Right now there is no indication that the cases are linked, but there is no evidence that they aren’t. These women literally disappeared without a trace, but we are determined to find them.”
Two other women were also reported as missing from surrounding areas.
- Amber Whitmer, 30, of Springfield went missing in June 2016.
- In September 2017, Chelsey Coe was reported missing from Miamisburg.
Police said they are continuing to review all of the cases.
