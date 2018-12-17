Ohio Trooper sentenced for taking bathroom video of underage girls

ASHLAND, OH (WOIO) - Tyler Anderson spent 20 years on Ohio’s Highway Patrol and four years in the military prior to that.
However, none of that service kept him from being sent to prison for four years.
Anderson admitted that he placed a camera in the bathroom of his home and captured video of underage girls in various states of undress.
Judge Ron Forsthoefel noted that while Anderson admitted what he did, in a later pre-sentence investigation he claimed he placed the camera to make sure kids weren’t getting into trouble.
“That to me shows a lack of remorse and you’re still trying to excuse the conduct,” said Judge Forsthoefel.
Anderson wiped away tears while apologizing, saying “I’m just so sorry that everyone has to go through this. My family, my kids mean everything to me.”
None of the victims spoke in court.
Judge Forsthoefel sentenced Anderson to three years in prison.
He’ll be labeled a tier two sex offender when released and will have to report twice a year for 25 years.
Anderson has been fired by the Highway Patrol which said in a statement that “The conduct of Mr. Anderson doesn’t reflect the values of the agency.”
