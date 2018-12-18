Ohio woman ordered to stay off social media for 1 year after lying about firearms at school

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Prosecutors said Erin Croghan, 37, of Coventry Township made a post inciting panic on Facebook moments after a mass shooting situation in Parkland, Fla.
Croghan took to Facebook and asked whether any other Coventry School District parents had heard about a student being caught with a pellet gun at their school.
Parents panicked and reached out to school officials, according to records.
The problem was Croghan’s claims were false.
Coventry school officials told her there wasn’t a gun of any kind on school grounds moments prior.
Despite hearing from school officials, Croghan continued to post about the gun on Facebook.
She was charged with inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor.
She was sentenced to 30 days of house arrest and three days in Glenwood Jail for making false statements by Barberton Municipal Judge David Fish.
Fish also put Croghan on probation for one year. It was also ordered that Croghan refrain from using social media for a year as well.
Croghan plans to appeal, according to records.
