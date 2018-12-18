Plenty Of Sunshine This Afternoon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Sunny skies continue this afternoon with a high of 45 degrees. We will once again drop back to the upper 20’s tonight with our dry trend continuing on Wednesday.
Mild temperatures are on the way for Wednesday with daytime highs around 50 degrees until Thursday afternoon. Low pressure will move into the region Thursday and bring rain into your Friday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40’s on Thursday dropping back to the low 40’s on Friday, and if we drop cold enough before rain moves out you could see a light mix late Friday.
The weekend will be dry with a sun and cloud mix on Saturday and Sunday and temperatures near 40 degrees.
Christmas Eve and Day right now look dry for the most part with highs in the low 40’s.
