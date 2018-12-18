Man killed in Cincinnati shooting, homicide investigation underway

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police officers responded to a shooting Monday in the 2900 block of Gilbert Avenue.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Fire officials transported a black man in his 20s to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Around 10:30 p.m., the man was pronounced dead by authorities.
Homicide unit personnel were called to conduct a follow-up investigation.
Police have not yet released suspect information.
