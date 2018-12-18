Police searching for Price Hill package thief with rake

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are asking for residents' help in the search for a man seen using a rake while stealing packages.
The man was seen walking up to a woman’s porch on Sunset Avenue in Price Hill with a rake. He scoped out his surroundings before unrolling what appears to be trash bags.
He goes on to put packages into the bags before walking away. The woman who sent the video to FOX19 believes he tried hard to make it seem like he’d just done yard work and was carrying leaves in the bag.
If you recognize him, call police.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.