Search underway for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured 12-year-old girl

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are searching for the driver of an early 2000 maroon Pontiac Grand Am that struck and injured a 12-year-old girl on Friday, Dec. 14.
Police said Kenya joy Austin was crossing Ferguson Road in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle.
The vehicle was last seen travelling on Ferguson Road.
Austin sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Children’s Hospital Medical Center where she remains in serious condition, according to police.
It is unknown if speed or impairment are factors in the crash.
Any witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
