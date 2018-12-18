Two suspects in Bracken Co. murder plead not guilty

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two of three suspects charged with murder in connection with the death of an Augusta, KY man pleaded not guilty in a Bracken County courtroom Tuesday morning.
Dagoberto Ramos, 32, from Seaman, OH, and Arica Woodruff, 29, from Maysville, KY, appeared before the judge.
Court officials tell FOX19 NOW that Nelson Ramos, 27, was picked up in Ohio and has not waived extradition.
The body of James Lyndon Gordley, 59, was discovered last Friday inside a mobile home in the 500 block of E. 2nd Street in Augusta.
Officers had been called to the area to follow up on a report of a dog loose in a trailer park.
They located Gordley’s body as they tried to find the dog’s owner.
Kentucky State Police detectives determined Gordley had been murdered.
Gordley’s daughter tells FOX19 that Arica Woodruff and James Gordley had been dating and recently broke up.
Kentucky State Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.