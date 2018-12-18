Triple shooting in Evanston

EVANSTON, OH (FOX19) - A woman and two men were shot in Evanston late Monday, about 90 minutes after a man was fatally shot nearby in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati police said.
The two shooting scenes are separate incidents and not believed to be connected, police said early Tuesday.
Officers responded to a report of a felonious assault in the 1500 block of St. Ledger Place just after 11 p.m. Monday.
The suspect fled the scene and was last seen in a newer-model SUV on St. Ledger Place.
No arrests were made.
Anyone with information about this offense is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
