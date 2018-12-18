As US life expectancy falls, West Virginia offers lessons

Charity plays behind the house where she lives with her grandmother, Maggie Hill, in Madison, W.Va., on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Maggie says, "I taught her how to survive when I'm gone. ... I have to. She's going to need to know how to cook. ... She needs to know how to keep house. She needs to know how to mow grass, so if she ain't got a man, she can keep the yard clean. I teach her every bit of this." (AP Photo/Tyler Evert) (AP)