Bond lowered for teen accused of secretly recording sex videos

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A North College Hill student who was accused of sharing secretly recorded sex videos had his bond lowered in court and could be back home before Friday.
Police said 18-year-old Jeremiah Horton recorded a video a video showing him and a 14-year-old girl engaging in sexual activity and then sent it out to fellow students at North College Hill High School.
His attorney, Carl Lewis said the teen – who until the allegations came to light was a senior at North College Hill High School and played on the football team – has no criminal record and was expelled from the school.
Police say the 14-year-old girl may be one of more than 20 victims.
In court on Wednesday, Lewis said his $25,000 bond was set too high and asked for a lower bond that the family could afford to pay.
Judge Dinklelacher lowered it to $10,000 and ordered Horton to electronic home detention.
The prosecutor said he does not believe Horton is a future threat to North College Hill.
The judge ordered him to have no contact with any victims. Horton is expected back in court in January for a pre-trial hearing.
His attorney says if Horton is found guilty, he could face up to 2 to 8 years in prison.
Three additional arrests have been made in the case. Police said three juveniles are accused of sending out the video from their cellphones.
