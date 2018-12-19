Cincinnati Arts Association quietly releases more Hamilton tickets

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - All you “Hamilton” fans rejoice! More tickets to the ultra-popular Broadway show have just been quietly released.
The Cincinnati Arts Association confirmed that a small number of shows to the musical’s February through March run were released Wednesday. The tickets range in price from about $200 to $500 online.
The show sold out quickly the first day tickets were released weeks ago.
For those who don’t know, “Hamilton” is the ground-breaking musical rendition of the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. It blends hip-hop, jazz, rap, and more through a score and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
At the time this article was published, a few dozen tickets were still available.
The organization said more tickets will be released in the coming weeks but there will not be much notice. CAA agents said people should sign up for their newsletter or check daily to see if any have been released online.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.