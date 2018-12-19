CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A cold night is on the way! Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.
High pressure will deliver another sunny day Wednesday. Daytime highs are going to be warmer than average once again. Temperatures will reach 52 degrees in most areas.
Low pressure will rotate through our region for the end of this week. As a result, rain will be in the forecast Thursday into Friday. By the way, Friday is the first official day of the winter season!
High pressure will provide dry weather for the weekend into Christmas Eve. Christmas Day looks mild with a few showers possible late in the day.
