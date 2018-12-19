Credit card skimmers discovered on bank ATMs

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are hoping you can help them identify two men who placed a credit card skimmer at a Park National Bank ATM in Pierce Township.
Officers say the men walked up to the ATM located at 1187 Ohio Pike on Saturday, Nov. 17, placed the skimmer and left.
The same men came back a few days later and removed the skimmer.
Police say the men were driving a newer silver Chevy Tahoe.
A skimmer was also found recently on at ATM at the West Chester Park National Bank.
If you know who the two men are or know anything about these crimes, please call Det. Haught with the Pierce Township Police Department at (513) 752-4100.
If you used either ATM during this time frame, check your bank account to see if you have any suspicious transactions.
Park National Bank is trying to reach out to customers who may have been impacted.
