Dry for now, rain coming Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Be sure to bundle up as you head out Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Tri-State by daybreak.
Later, high pressure will warm us once again above average for this time of year.
The daytime high will reach 52 degrees in most areas.
Rain will return Thursday into Friday, when winter officially begins.
The weekend looks dry into Christmas Eve on Monday.
Christmas Day will be mild with a few showers possible late in the day.
