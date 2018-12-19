Dry Today but Rain Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -It was a chilly start to the day, but on the backside of high pressure we will see temperatures once again well above normal.
Most areas will see highs near 51° under sunny to partly cloudy skies. The normal afternoon high today is 40°.
Rain will return Thursday into Friday.
Also of note, winter officially begins on Friday at 5:23 pm
The weekend looks dry into Christmas Eve on Monday.
Christmas Day will be mild with a few showers possible late in the day.
