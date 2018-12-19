Dry Today but Rain Thursday

By Jeff Creighton | December 19, 2018 at 12:20 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 12:20 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -It was a chilly start to the day, but on the backside of high pressure we will see temperatures once again well above normal.

Most areas will see highs near 51° under sunny to partly cloudy skies. The normal afternoon high today is 40°.

Rain will return Thursday into Friday.

Also of note, winter officially begins on Friday at 5:23 pm

The weekend looks dry into Christmas Eve on Monday.

Christmas Day will be mild with a few showers possible late in the day.

