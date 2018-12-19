Ford developing noise-cancelling kennels for dogs

(WTOL) - Ford Motor Company is using their technology to make more than just cars.
Ford is taking their noise-cancelling technology, introduced in their Edge SUV, to create a prototype for a kennel that would protect the sensitive ears of man’s best friend.
The company used fireworks as an example of when you might need to use the kennel for your pets.
Experts say dogs can hear things that are four times further away and across a wider range of frequencies. This makes things like fireworks, used on popular holidays like the Fourth of July or New Year’s Eve, fun for you, but not fun for your dog.
Ford says microphones inside the kennel would be able to detect the sound of fireworks or other sounds that could stress out your pet. Then, a built-in audio system would send out opposing frequencies that cancel out the noise completely or significantly reduce it.
This would allow your dog to enjoy your louder things in life with you in a safe, stress-free way.
The noise-cancelling kennels are just the first in a series of initiatives Ford is working on to apply automotive technology to every day life.
