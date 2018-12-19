Gang of Five: Update expected in court Wednesday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A “special master” requested by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to review text messages from cell phones of five members of Cincinnati City Council’s self-proclaimed “Gang of Five” is expected to give an update on the case in court Wednesday.
The 9 a.m. hearing is scheduled before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers.
Deters asked the court to appoint an attorney as a “special master” to assist him as he reviews the Gang of Five’s text messages and phones to see if anyone broke the law.
Luebbers appointed private attorney Doug Nicholas, a criminal and DUI attorney who also is the solicitor for the village of Cleves.
He is expected to look at potentially thousands of text messages to or from the five council members: Greg Landsman, Wendell Young, Tamaya Dennard, P.G. Sittenfeld and Chris Seelbach.
Then, he will sort out which ones might be relevant to an investigation of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The messages to be reviewed are from Jan. 1 through Oct. 23 and they are considered evidence in an ongoing lawsuit alleging the Gang violated Ohio’s Open Meeting Act and city charter.
The Gang was under a court order to turn over all their messages by Nov. 2. That includes ones exchanged by even just two members of council, not on the group text string.
However, their attorneys appealed the case to the First District Court of Appeals, which is expected to rule now at any time.
Last month, Deters sent Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies to City Hall with subpoenas for the five council members requiring they testify before a grand jury.
Deters has told FOX19 NOW all phones were turned over to his office and were being processed for evidence.
He stepped in after some text messages of two council members were destroyed.
Young purposely deleted his texts off his phone, and Dennard’s were accidentally destroyed when she dropped her phone into a pool, court records show.
The secret text message string among the five council members was first revealed in the spring.
FOX19 NOW sought the messages after a lawsuit was filed in April by an anti-tax activist alleging the majority of Cincinnati City Council violated Ohio’s Open Meeting Act and the city charter.
The suit names Sittenfeld, Dennard, Young, Seelbach and Landsman.
It describes the Democrats as “a cabal of five rogue members” of council holding illegal, secret meetings via email and text messages.
Attorneys for the Gang have since released several messages, if not all, that they exchanged in their private group string.
Several were released in April and more were dropped in October, a few days before the case went to court.
The texts released so far relate to Mayor John Cranley asking then-City Manager Harry Black to resign in March; the FC Cincinnati stadium deal and Cranley’s nominee for an appointment to the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA).
Some of the messages were eyebrow-raising, with Young calling the mayor a liar and referring to him as “little sucker."
In other messages, Black promised Seelbach he would fix problems with the streetcar if Seelbach would vote to keep Black.
In October, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman ordered the Gang to release all their texts, even ones between just two people, to him so he could review them privately and decide which ones were to be made public.
He also extended the time period back to the beginning of the year.
The initial request for the texts in the lawsuit were 18 days of messages in March and April, an injunction and a small amount of legal fees, attorneys on the case have said.
Now, the dispute has turned into hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorneys fees and potential criminal involvement.
Earlier this year, Council approved spending up to $150,000 for private attorneys to represent the Gang in court.
The Gang’s private lawyers are with Dinsmore & Shohl and Taft Stettinius & Hollister.
The city solicitor’s office also has been working on the case.
