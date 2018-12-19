Hundreds gather to remember father shot, killed outside area store

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hundreds gathered Tuesday night to remember a young father who was gunned down outside a convenience store in Walnut Hills.
Candles lit up the sky and many tears flowed as family and friends crowded into the parking lot of the N and I grocery store on Gilbert Avenue. Many are still trying to grasp the reality that they will never see Terrance Smith again.
“Everybody out here loved that young man. Everybody. He wasn’t the kind of guy who would be into nothing. He loved life. He loved family and everybody loved him,” said Pastor Peterson Mingo, with the Street Outreach Team.
The victim’s mother became so frustrated at one point that she kicked down the candle display, upset no witnesses have come forward.
Police say the 22-year-old was shot outside of the convenience store on Monday around 9:30 p.m. Those who live in the area and talked to witnesses on scene believe Smith was robbed.
“The proprietor of the store tells me that he came in the store and said, ‘Keli help me, help me. Please call the ambulance they robbed me.’ And 30 seconds later he collapsed on the ground,” said Sam Malone.
After the robbery, police say Smith’s 2004 White Lexus was stolen. The OH license plate number of Smith’s stolen Lexus is GUH2057.
Smith was taken to the hospital where he later died. Mingo spoke at the vigil Tuesday night asking those who know anything to come forward.
“Things like this can’t continue to keep happening in our neighborhood," he said. "It can’t keep happening to our children. It just don’t make sense. He wasn’t that kind of kid.”
Mingo warned the crowd that if witnesses stay silent the senseless violence will never end.
“It’s too many people around here at night to not to see something. If somebody saw something they need to come forward because if it was their child or friend they would. They have to understand that it can be their child next time. This stuff will stop when we decide we’ve had enough of it,” said Mingo.
Mingo also became emotional during the vigil. He says that he has known Smith since he was a child and that he loved sports. Mingo says Smith always had a smile on his face and that’s what he will always remember.
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to police by calling or texting the tip to 847411.
