Kasich signs Sierah’s Law into law

COLUMBUS (WTOL) - Sen. Randy Gardner applauded Gov. John Kasich’s signing of Senate Bill 231, known as Sierah’s Law, on Wednesday.
The law creates a violent offender registry in Ohio. Sierah Joughin was killed in 2016 at the hands of a Delta man who previously was convicted of abduction.
“Sierah’s Law is now part of Sierah Joughin’s incredible legacy. Her life was always about making other lives better. Now, her name can be forever associated with making Ohio lives safer," Gardner said. "This was a long legislative journey. We would not have succeeded without the courage, strength and perseverance of Sierah’s mom, Sheila, and her supportive family. I admire them and I am grateful for them.”
The bill was sponsored by Gardner after he learned of shortcomings in Ohio law that could provide better access to information for law enforcement and the public.
With the registry, anyone would be able to go to their nearby sheriff’s office and request the name, picture, crimes and address of nearby violent offenders.
