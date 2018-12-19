Ohio animal shelter seeking donations after reaching full capacity

URGENT. The shelter is full. We currently have over 100 dogs in shelter and dogs are being housed in outdoor kennels. Every time we catch a breath 20 more dogs come in. If any of these dogs are yours please give us a call. Not all of the dog in the video are available. Some are on legal/stray/medical hold. ADDITIONAL VIDEOS IN COMMENTS You can see all of our dogs and apply to adopt on our website ➡️ rosscountyhumanesociety.org Consider donating to help us care for our dogs. This year we will have taken in over 1,200 from Ross County. PayPal: rosscohumanesociety@gmail.com Mail: 2308 Lick Run Road, Chillicothe OH 45601 Call us: 740-775-6808