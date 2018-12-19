Ohio animal shelter seeking donations after reaching full capacity

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Ross County Humane Society is asking for donations after reaching full capacity.
The shelter said they are full and currently have over 100 dogs in shelter and others are being housed in outdoor kennels.
“Every time we catch a breath 20 more dogs come in,” they stated in a post.
You can see all of their dogs and apply to adopt on their website.
“Consider donating to help us care for our dogs. This year we will have taken in over 1,200 from Ross County,” the shelter said.
You can donate by:
- PayPal: rosscohumanesociety@gmail.com
- Mail: 2308 Lick Run Road, Chillicothe OH 45601
- Call: 740-775-6808
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.