Ohio legislator proposes harsher penalties for drivers who fail to stop for school buses

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State Rep. Niraj Antani introduced House Bill 786, proposed legislation that would increase the penalties for drivers who pass a school bus that is loading or unloading children.
The proposed bill, titled “Enhance stop-for-school-bus rules,” would increase fines for drivers who fail to stop for school buses from $500 to $1,000.
The Republican state representative says children are at risk across Ohio because more drivers are failing to stop for buses who deploy the stop signs.
If passed, the bill that was introduced on Dec. 13, would also allocate $1 million in grant money to fund surveillance camera installation on Ohio school buses.
