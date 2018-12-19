Sentencing day for teen driver in fatal prom night crash

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - The teen driver who killed her 17-year-old friend in a prom night crash will learn her sentence Wednesday.
The 17-year-old Monroe High School senior could be sentenced to a juvenile detention facility until she turns 21 or receive probation.
She and her parents apologized in Butler County Juvenile Court last month when she pleaded “true,” or essentially guilty, to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
Kaylie Jackson died the night of April 27 when the white 2013 Tesla she was riding in crashed in the 8200 block of eastbound Millikin Road in Liberty Township.
The Monroe High School student was driving Kaylie and their dates to dinner before prom.
She lost control of the high-powered vehicle and over-corrected, sending the car off the road and into a ditch, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The Tesla hit a fence and telephone pole before stopping. At one point, it also rolled over or overturned.
The police report shows that Kaylie was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.
She died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center three days later.
Investigators have said they believe the car was speeding than 100 miles per hour.
Last month, Kaylie’s parents sued the teen driver and her parents.
Their suit asks for more than $25,000 in damages.
