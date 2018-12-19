Showers headed our way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - After a mild afternoon, temperatures will fall after sunset. Chilly conditions in the 40s are expected.
Increasing clouds are in the overnight forecast as lows drop into the upper 30s. Rain moves back into the region tomorrow morning. By lunchtime, widespread showers and cloudy skies are expected.
The wet weather will move out of the area by Friday evening. (Friday is the first official day of the winter season!)
High pressure will provide dry weather for the weekend into Christmas Eve. A rain and snow mix will be possible Christmas Day!
