Simulated gunfire planned Thursday inside Music Hall

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Simulated gunfire is scheduled for Thursday inside Music Hall to analyze the potential sound impact the FC Cincinnati stadium may have on the acoustics in the building.
Authorities said this is part of necessary acoustical testing for the theater.
The testing is planned for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 20.
“Residents may hear what sounds like shots fired from a shotgun during this time but should not be alarmed,” Cincinnati police said in a news release.
The Cincinnati Police Department said updates will be shared throughout the testing.
