Stocks mixed in Asia on Fed rate decision, Japanese data

ANALYST'S TAKE: "While U.S. economic signals are not flashing red ... many market participants believe the Fed should provide investors with some breathing room after higher interest rates coupled with tighter liquidly conditions have sent equity markets on a downward spiral since October," Stephen Innes of OANDA said in a commentary. "What is sure from my chair is the Fed will deliver a fourth rate hike for the year on cue, but what is entirely up in the air is which key cardinal point the meeting will shift too," he added.