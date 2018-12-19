Student found with gun at Hamilton school

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 16-year-old was found in possession of a gun during a search at Hamilton Freshman School on Wednesday.
A letter was sent home with students that said the teen was searched in connection with using a vape on school grounds.
Police said the gun the student had was reported stolen from another incident in the City of Hamilton.
After additional investigations police and school officials determined there was no other viable threat present and no lockdown was deemed necessary.
“School officials immediately put the student in the custody of our School Resource Officer (SRO) and standard safety procedures were conducted that resulted in the removal of the weapon and student from the building within minutes of the discovery,” the letter reads. “We commend the quick and expert responses from our staff and the Hamilton Police. We encourage you to continue to stress the importance of school safety to your students and to report anything perceived as a possible threat.”
The school resumed on their regular schedule.
The district will be expanding the number School Resource Officers by adding two additional officers starting on Jan. 7, 2019 when students return from break.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.