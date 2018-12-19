Weapon seized, NKY high school student accused of making threats

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - A Boone County High School student has been charged with disorderly conduct after he was accused of posting inappropriate/threatening messages on Snapchat.
Concerned parents notified authorities about the messages and Boone County Sheriff’s deputies questioned the student about the posts Tuesday night.
Deputies say the 15-year-old from Florence, Kentucky admitted to the posts of him displaying a weapon and asking if anyone had bullets. Another post indicated the student had bullets and “pray it work out."
According to the sheriff’s department, a weapon was seized, the teen was charged and released to his father.
In a press release, Sheriff Michael A. Helmig said he wants parents of school children in Boone County, KY to know they will investigate any and all threats made toward or involving children.
“It’s important to note our effectiveness in these cases often relies on parents and/or students coming forward with information. It doesn’t matter how innocuous it may seem at the time. Report it and allow us to make the determination as to whether it rises to the criminal level,” said Sheriff Helmig.
There were four threats against Ryle High School in Boone County in December and four arrests.
