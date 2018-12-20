2 CPS students struck in separate incidents Thursday morning

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two Cincinnati Public School students were struck by cars in separate incidents Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
A 14-year-old male student from West High was hit in the crosswalk at Ferguson and Prosperity while walking to school.
The student was taken to the hospital for surgery. No other information was available on his condition.
The driver was cooperating with police, according to CPS.
The second incident involved a sixth grade student from Covedale who was struck while walking to school.
The child’s parent took the student to the hospital. There’s no word on the student’s condition.
In light of these incidents, CPS plans to update parents on Friday about its actions to promote student safety, efforts to expand use of crossing guards and other safety needs.
