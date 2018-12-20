Father makes 5-year-old daughter steal package from porch, police say

BEL AIR, MD (WBAL/CNN) - Police are calling it despicable.
A man made his 5-year-old daughter steal packages from outside people's homes, Hartford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.
One of the incidents was caught on camera.
Surveillance video shows the child looking back, as though she’s getting instructions from her father. She then takes a package containing ladies boots. An anonymous tip identified the girl which led investigators to her father, 46-year-old Gary Martin Smith.
Police questioned Smith before he disappeared. Investigators said he blamed the theft on his daughter.
“The act itself (is) despicable enough to go that extra step and say your 5-year-old made you do it you know, pretty sad, pretty sad,” Gahler said.
Police issued a warrant for his arrest. He faces theft charges, conspiracy to commit theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and fourth degree burglary.
A public record search reveals Smith has a criminal history dating back to 1990. His charges mostly include drug possession. Smith has been taken to court over child support issues.
"I hope that little girl understands that she has no blame in this what so ever," Gahler said.
Police are currently searching for Smith.
Authorities are also in touch with the Department of Social Services about the welfare of the little girl.
