FC Cincinnati announces first MLS game at Nippert Stadium

FC Cincinnati is ready to take to the pitch in their first official Major League Soccer game at Nippert Stadium in March.
The team announced Thursday that the 2019 home schedule will start on Sunday, March 17 as the team hosts MLS Cup finalist Portland Timbers at 5 p.m. It will be the first-ever MLS game in the Queen City.
The team will open the 2019 season with back-to-back road games before coming to their home city.
Their first-ever MLS game will take place at CenturyLink Field against the Seattle Sounders FS on Saturday, March 2 at 10 p.m. (ET) That will be followed up in a road game versus Atlanta.
“We’ve been deep in preparations for our entry to MLS… to finally have firm dates and opponents on the start of a schedule, it’s truly real now. We have clear destinations where we begin competing for Cincinnati,” FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding said via a release.
The entire 2019 schedule is expected to be released in early January.
Tickets to the home opener are currently only available through season ticket memberships, and those start at $199. FC Cincinnati said fans can should call 513-977-KICK (5425) or go to fccincinnati.com/tickets to sign up.
FC Cincinnati officials said they’ve already surpassed their 2018 season ticket membership and are approaching 19,000 tickets sold.
