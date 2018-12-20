Keep The Umbrella Handy Next 2 Days

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Keep the umbrella handy the next two days as periods of rain will continue on and off starting this morning through Friday evening. The morning commute will be wet especially the first half as steady showers push through leaving roads wet and slippery. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 30’s as we rise to near 49 degrees this afternoon. By midday, widespread showers and cloudy skies are expected.
The wet weather will move out of the area by Friday evening. (Friday is the first official day of the winter season!) Temperatures will fall back into the low 40’s by late Friday and we could see a few light snow showers later Friday night as the front completely moves out.
Saturday will be dry as high pressure will provide dry weather for the weekend into Christmas Eve. While a white Christmas is not likely this year we still could see a rain and snow mix on Christmas Day as temperatures will reach 42 degrees.
