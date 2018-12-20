Man sentenced to 5 years for hit-and-run crash that killed 6-year-old on bike

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The man convicted of hitting and killing a 6-year-old Covington boy was sentenced to five years in prison.
In October 2017, 45-year old Christopher Wells hit the boy who was riding his bike on East 32nd Street and then left the scene.
Officers located him and two occupants at a shopping center south of where the collision occurred.
Wells was sentenced to maximum allowed by law in this case.
In court, Wells' attorney expressed his remorse surrounding this case, but family of Eli Kindt, the boy who was killed in this accident, said it’s not enough.
Eli’s stepdad spoke to the judge, pleading to him to “make an example” of Wells, who police said left the scene of the crash last fall where he hit and killed the little boy.
Family claimed Wells was high on meth during the crash, but that has not been confirmed.
Wells' attorney said he was told not to submit a drug test immediately after the crash.
During sentencing, the judge shared that the charge Wells faced in this case is leaving the scene of a deadly accident, not reckless homicide. The judge called this “beyond a tragic case.”
