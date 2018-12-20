Ohio congresswoman: Proposal to tighten food stamps program is ‘cruel, deceitful’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio congresswoman Marcia Fudge is speaking out against the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s proposal to tighten restrictions on food stamps.
“It is clear this Administration is trying to enact a policy that directly contradicts the will of Congress," Rep. Fudge said in a statement. "The House and Senate worked in good faith and in a bipartisan manner to pass a Farm Bill that works for everyone. Now the administration is trying to circumvent the law of the land in cruel, deceitful, and underhanded ways to target the poor.
The proposed rule, as directed by President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, would move more able-bodied Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients away from food stamp dependency and towards steady employment.
Rep. Fudge added, "The Administration couldn’t get policies denying food assistance in the Farm Bill. So they are pursuing these harmful changes on their own, contrary to the will of the elected Congress. This isn’t about helping hard working men and women find employment. This is about taking food away from people struggling to find steady, good paying jobs and feeding their families.”
According to recent data, the food stamps assistance program, also known as SNAP, served approximately 40 million Americans in 2016.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.