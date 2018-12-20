Otto Warmbier’s family attends first hearing in wrongful death lawsuit against North Korea

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The family of Otto Warmbier sat in a D.C. courtroom Wednesday for the first hearing in a wrongful death lawsuit it has brought against the North Korean government.
According to CNN, Otto Warmbier’s parents -- as well as his brother and sister -- all took turns testifying to his character. Family members said the Otto Warmbier they knew returned in an unrecognizable state after spending 17 months in detention in North Korea.
His father briefly spoke to the media while leaving the courthouse and said he was thankful for the family’s day in court.
The family is seeking more than $1 billion in damages against North Korea, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
This past year, a North Korean spokesman denied that Otto Warmbier had been tortured while in custody.
The North Korean government did not send a representative to Wednesday’s hearing.
