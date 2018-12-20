Passage of Sierah’s Law a victory for family

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An absolute victory - that’s what Sierah Joughin’s family is calling Governor John Kasich’s decision Wednesday.
He signed Sierah’s Law into effect.
Sheila Vaculik said Wednesday’s news couldn’t have come at a happier time. She says her daughter always got the last word so a law in her name is fitting for her legacy.
“I’m just absolutely ecstatic,” said Sheila Vaculik, Sierah’s mom. “That it is finally done, signed and it’s a law.”
The news is pure joy for Sierah Joughin’s family after nearly two years of hard work to get Sierah’s Law signed.
Wednesday’s action from the Governor will create a violent offender registry in the new year.
“We need it because of what we went through and what we went through was the hell that happened to us,” said Vaculik.
Sierah was killed in 2016 by a Delta man who had a previous conviction of abduction. Her family believes if a database existed when Sierah first went missing it could have made a difference. Now they hope it will for other families across Ohio.
”I do wholeheartedly believe that those hours in the beginning of searching for someone are so pivotal, whether we might find them alive or deceased,” said Vaculik. “In that case, I hope that they do utilize Sierah’s Law and it may be beneficial."
Through the law, violent offenders will have 30 days to register with their local sheriff’s office after they are released from prison. Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says he doesn’t believe it will take much extra work for his office.
“We know that we will be registering them,” said Sheriff Wasylyshyn. “We know that it will not be a public database that will be on a website or accessible online, but it will be open to the public that if anyone comes to us and asks to see the violent offender list we will show that to them.”
Some oppose the new law because they feel it isn’t fair to offenders.
Wasylyshyn says he believes the law is good because knowledge is power.
“It’s not innocent people that are being required to register with us these are people that have been convicted of a violent offense,” said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. “You’re right, life is not fair but nor is it fair that someone like Sierah was murdered by someone that committed a violent offense.”
Randy Gardner sponsored the bill that Governor Kasich signed into law Wednesday.
Sierah’s family says they are beyond grateful for his help and relentless efforts. Vaculik truly believe Sierah will continue to create a positive change, not just for our community but those across our state.
“She’s been making a difference for many years,” said Vaculik. “But I’m truly blessed that I was granted the opportunity to raise her while she was here on earth and I’ll have that for the rest of my life.”
The law will go into effect in 90 days. Until then, the new attorney general will work with sheriff’s offices across Ohio to work out the details of the database and its enforcement.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.