Cincinnati police officer found dead in vehicle in Eden Park

MOUNT ADAMS, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating after one of their own was found dead in a vehicle in Eden Park Thursday afternoon.
Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the officer was a nearly 28-year veteran who was on a plainclothes assignment. He called it a very difficult day for the department.
Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco said it was not a natural death and could be a suicide.
They say there is no threat or public safety concern.
A huge police presence - about a dozen police vehicles - swarmed the area shortly before 1 p.m.
Cincinnati police said both Krohn Conservatory and Cincinnati Art Museum are “shut down.”
But officials at Krohn Conservatory say they remain open, but the roads to get there are all closed.
Officials at Cincinnati Art Museum says they are open and accessible from the road.
