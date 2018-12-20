Rain Chances Continue Through Friday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On and off rain showers continue into the afternoon hours, with more widespread steady rain for the evening drive. A daytime high of 49 degrees. The wet weather will move out of the area by Friday evening. (Friday is the first official day of the winter season!) Temperatures will fall back into the low 40’s by late Friday and we could see a few light snow showers later Friday night as the front completely moves out.
Saturday will be dry as high pressure will provide dry weather for the weekend into Christmas Eve. While a white Christmas is not likely this year we still could see a rain and snow mix on Christmas Day as temperatures will reach 42 degrees.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.