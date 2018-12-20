Rain Chances Continue Through Friday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On and off rain showers continue into the afternoon hours, with more widespread steady rain for the evening drive. A daytime high of 49 degrees. The wet weather will move out of the area by Friday evening. (Friday is the first official day of the winter season!) Temperatures will fall back into the low 40’s by late Friday and we could see a few light snow showers later Friday night as the front completely moves out.