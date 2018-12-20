Rapper Juelz Santana sentenced to prison for gun in airport

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2008, file photo, Juelz Santana arrives at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors in New York. Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Newark, New Jersey, to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File) (Jason DeCrow)