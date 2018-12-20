Several injuries in vehicle that crash with school bus

ANDERSON TWP, OH (FOX19) - Several injuries are reported at a crash between a school bus and another vehicle in Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
No students on the bus were hurt, said Susan Monk with Forest Hills Local School District.
The bus was on the way to Immaculate Heart of Mary School when it was involved in a collision with another vehicle just after 8 a.m., she said.
The people who were injured were in the other vehicle, she said.
A spokesman with the Hamilton County sheriff’s office said he had no further details about the crash.
Deputies at the scene said more information would be put out in a news release later Thursday.
The crash initially closed both sides of Beechmont Avenue at Witt Road and then only the westbound lanes remained closed for more than an hour.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.