UC puts on a show in win over UCLA

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - UC used a 28-4 run to overcome an early deficit and never looked back in a 93-64 thumping on UCLA Wednesday night.
After trailing 17-9 early in the first half, the Bearcats hit 12 of their next 14 shots to blow the game wide open.
Jarron Cumberland set the tone with 19 points in the first half. He finished with a game-high 25 points. Keith Williams added a career-high 19 points.
UC made 12 three-pointers and shot 57 percent from beyond the arc.
The Bearcats host South Carolina State next on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.