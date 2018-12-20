VIDEO: Santa Claus makes cyber stop at Cincinnati Children’s

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Santa found a way to visit patients at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital without even leaving the North Pole.
Santa chatted with patients using iPads, and more than 30 children got to talk and interact in with Santa in real time.
“We use iPads to do video calls back and forth with Santa from the ‘North Pole’ so he can talk with patients and see them open their presents,” Joe Plagge. with the Center for Telehealth at Cincinnati Children’s, said in a news release.
Santa’s elves also brought presents from their wish list.
“These are children who are here for a long period of time who have been told they have to be here over Christmas so it’s a way for us to bring Santa to them without having to leave the hospital,” Sara Coe, with the Child Life and Integrative Care, said in a news release.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.